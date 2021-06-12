Man with cerebral palsy hits Norfolk on 1,900 mile run
- Credit: Submitted
A man diagnosed with cerebral palsy has defied the odds and is completing a 1,900 mile run around England and Wales in aid of tackling modern slavery.
Tom Crossland has grown up with cerebral palsy and it has had a huge impact on his life. He still struggles with fine motor control.
But this has not stopped him running 1,900 miles around the English and Welsh coast.
Mr Crossland arrived in Great Yarmouth on Friday, June 11, just one of the stops on his huge tour.
He is taking part in Run for Refuge to raise awareness of the needs of the most vulnerable people in society, including refugees and survivors of exploitation and modern slavery.
You may also want to watch:
In total, Mr Crossland's run will take three months to complete.
He said: "By making the journey around the coast on foot I will experience some of the challenges that refugees experience and highlight how the right of asylum is fundamental to a compassionate society."
Donate to his cause here.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in her 60s dies following Gorleston fire
- 2 Police and fire crews at house blaze next to hospital
- 3 Flooded road causes disruption to bus services and drivers
- 4 Traffic delays on major road due to burst water main
- 5 Jaguar driver admits causing crash which left man needing 'life-saving' surgery
- 6 Inquests open into deaths of two men missing since speedboat tragedy in 2014
- 7 Work continues on burst water main as lane closure remains
- 8 Burglar caught after he left his mobile phone at scene
- 9 Room with a dragon's view: Inside Norfolk's first wizard-themed hotel
- 10 Government looks set to delay lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions