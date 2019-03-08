Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in Great Yarmouth

Police were called to an altercation in Middlegate on Saturday. Archant

A 20-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to Middlegate in the town at around 6.30pm on Saturday (June 8) to reports of an altercation.

Specialist officers were sent to the scene.

Corey Harrison, of King Street, Yarmouth, has since been arrested and charged.

He has been released on police bail and is due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on July 10.

A police spokesman said no-one was injured in the incident.