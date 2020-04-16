Search

Man charged with robbery after meat cleaver taken into Londis

PUBLISHED: 11:04 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 16 April 2020

The Londis store and Post Office in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, was targeted by a man with a meat cleaver Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man who allegedly walked into a shop with a meat cleaver and was stopped by two members of the public has been charged with robbery.

It follows an incident at the Londis Store in St Peters Road at around 7.30pm on Tuesday (April 14).

A man carrying a knife entered the store and demanded money, police have said.

He left the shop after being challenged by two members of the public and a small quantity of cash was stolen.

Officers later arrested a man on Marine Parade.

Jordan Holmes, 23, from North Drive in Great Yarmouth, has been charged with robbery and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday, April 16).

