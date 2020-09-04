Search

Man in court charged with early morning burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:33 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 04 September 2020

Trafalgar Road East in Gorleston was the site of a burglary on Wednesday, September 2. Photo: Google

Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with breaking into a family home in the early hours of the morning.

Trafalgar Road East in Gorleston was the site of a burglary on Wednesday, September 2 in which a "hell of a lot" was stolen from Josh Taylor and his family. Photo: Google

Justin Loades, 35, of New College Close, Gorleston, is accused of burgling a property on Trafalgar Road East, Gorleston, between 4 and 4.30am on Wednesday, September 2, after gaining entry via an insecure door.

He has also been charged with theft of a bicycle.

Loades appeared before magistrates in Norwich on Thursday, September 3 via a virtual court.

He was released on bail with curfew conditions and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, October 1.

