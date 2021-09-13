Man collapses with 'cardiac issues' on Caister beach

Published: 12:07 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 12:28 PM September 13, 2021

Coastguards were called to a man who collapsed on Caister beach. - Credit: HM Coastguard Bacton

A man was rushed from Caister beach this morning after collapsing with cardiac issues.

Bacton coastguard were called to the beach alongside a team from Gorleston at around 7.40am to reports a man had been suffering with "cardiac issues" before collapsing.

A member of the public also assisted, driving his 4x4 on to the beach to retrieve the man and bring him to ambulance services who then did an assessment.