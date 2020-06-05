Search

Advanced search

Man admits dyeing waterways bright green and is forced to pay for repairs

PUBLISHED: 16:22 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 05 June 2020

The bright green pond in Great Yarmouth's waterways was down to an act of vandalism. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The bright green pond in Great Yarmouth's waterways was down to an act of vandalism. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man has admitted dyeing Great Yarmouth’s Venetian Waterways bright green - and coughed up £1,000 for the repairs.

Police are thanking the public for coming foward with information about the waterways saga. Picture: Andy CranefieldPolice are thanking the public for coming foward with information about the waterways saga. Picture: Andy Cranefield

In early May, police were notified when dye was poured into the pond at the seafront attraction on North Drive.

As well as contaminating the water and turning it fluorescent green, the pond’s filters were damaged. Replacement costs reached £1,200.

Following a public appeal for information, police enquiries led them to a 29-year-old man from the local area, who was then questioned under caution and admitted the offence.

Inspector Paul McCarthy said the outcome had been decided by police in conjunction with the council.

The lily pond at Great Yarmouth's scenic Waterways refilled after the vandal attack which saw it turn bright green Picture: Liz CoatesThe lily pond at Great Yarmouth's scenic Waterways refilled after the vandal attack which saw it turn bright green Picture: Liz Coates

He said: “The offender was identified as a result of information from the public and admitted the offence.

“In agreement with the borough council who own and manage the waterways, the matter was dealt with by a community resolution with the offender paying for the damage caused and fully compensating the council.”

You may also want to watch:

The council’s environment committee chairman Penny Carpenter said it was “beyond comprehension” why anyone would want to undertake this “planned act of sheer vandalism”, but that she was happy justice had been served.

She said: “This is very welcome news for the community and the council, particularly our dedicated waterways volunteers and gardeners who have invested so many hours in the restoration and up-keep of the waterways.

“It is beyond my comprehension why anyone would want to undertake this quite clearly planned act of sheer vandalism.

“It’s disappointing that this offender, an adult person too, thought it acceptable to creep out during the height of lockdown, while everyone else was pulling together and supporting one another, to vandalise a much-loved community park.

“At the same time, I am heartened that, thanks to our appeal with the police and tip-offs from our community, he’s been caught and made to take responsibility for the financial consequences of putting right his callous actions.”

She added that she hoped this would “act as a deterrent to anyone else who thinks of marring our beloved waterways”.

Re-opening just last summer, the Venetian Waterways were part of a £2.7m council revamp.

The seven-acre park in North Drive is considered a tranquil antidote to Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile and a huge restoration success.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Warnings after Norfolk Broads ‘overwhelmed’ by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

Police called to monitor tailbacks as McDonald’s reopens in Great Yarmouth

McDonald's shift manager Kevin Peet said the drive-thru restaurant was prepared after burger fans flocked to Gapton Hall on Thursday (June 4) Picture: Liz Coates

What will town’s socially distanced high street look like?

Shoppers visiting Gorleston High Street after June 15, 2020, will find a new self-distancing regime aimed at keeping people safe and stopping the spread of Covid-19 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A bit strange’ - Great Yarmouth market reopens with restrictions as shoppers return

Alan Pitt had an enjoyable first day back on Great Yarmouth market on Wednesday June 3 after lockdown was lifted on Monday Picture: Liz Coates

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Warnings after Norfolk Broads ‘overwhelmed’ by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

Police called to monitor tailbacks as McDonald’s reopens in Great Yarmouth

McDonald's shift manager Kevin Peet said the drive-thru restaurant was prepared after burger fans flocked to Gapton Hall on Thursday (June 4) Picture: Liz Coates

What will town’s socially distanced high street look like?

Shoppers visiting Gorleston High Street after June 15, 2020, will find a new self-distancing regime aimed at keeping people safe and stopping the spread of Covid-19 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A bit strange’ - Great Yarmouth market reopens with restrictions as shoppers return

Alan Pitt had an enjoyable first day back on Great Yarmouth market on Wednesday June 3 after lockdown was lifted on Monday Picture: Liz Coates

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Vision for empty Palmers’ store revealed as £49m town centre transformation unveiled

A visualisation of the relocated Great Yarmouth Library. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Man admits dyeing waterways bright green and is forced to pay for repairs

The bright green pond in Great Yarmouth's waterways was down to an act of vandalism. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New coronavirus grant available for businesses who missed out first time round

Business owners can apply for the new grant on the council's website. Picture: James Bass

‘Case-by-case’ compensation available as providers fix network issues in Great Yarmouth

Lots of residents reported issues with getting a signal on the EE and Three network earlier this week. Photo: Getty Images/iStock Photo

Vital work to help victims of domestic abuse during lockdown continues

Access support by calling the National Abuse Domestic Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and in an emergency call 999. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly
Drive 24