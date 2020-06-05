Man admits dyeing waterways bright green and is forced to pay for repairs

The bright green pond in Great Yarmouth's waterways was down to an act of vandalism. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man has admitted dyeing Great Yarmouth’s Venetian Waterways bright green - and coughed up £1,000 for the repairs.

Police are thanking the public for coming foward with information about the waterways saga. Picture: Andy Cranefield Police are thanking the public for coming foward with information about the waterways saga. Picture: Andy Cranefield

In early May, police were notified when dye was poured into the pond at the seafront attraction on North Drive.

As well as contaminating the water and turning it fluorescent green, the pond’s filters were damaged. Replacement costs reached £1,200.

Following a public appeal for information, police enquiries led them to a 29-year-old man from the local area, who was then questioned under caution and admitted the offence.

Inspector Paul McCarthy said the outcome had been decided by police in conjunction with the council.

The lily pond at Great Yarmouth's scenic Waterways refilled after the vandal attack which saw it turn bright green Picture: Liz Coates The lily pond at Great Yarmouth's scenic Waterways refilled after the vandal attack which saw it turn bright green Picture: Liz Coates

He said: “The offender was identified as a result of information from the public and admitted the offence.

“In agreement with the borough council who own and manage the waterways, the matter was dealt with by a community resolution with the offender paying for the damage caused and fully compensating the council.”

The council’s environment committee chairman Penny Carpenter said it was “beyond comprehension” why anyone would want to undertake this “planned act of sheer vandalism”, but that she was happy justice had been served.

She said: “This is very welcome news for the community and the council, particularly our dedicated waterways volunteers and gardeners who have invested so many hours in the restoration and up-keep of the waterways.

“It is beyond my comprehension why anyone would want to undertake this quite clearly planned act of sheer vandalism.

“It’s disappointing that this offender, an adult person too, thought it acceptable to creep out during the height of lockdown, while everyone else was pulling together and supporting one another, to vandalise a much-loved community park.

“At the same time, I am heartened that, thanks to our appeal with the police and tip-offs from our community, he’s been caught and made to take responsibility for the financial consequences of putting right his callous actions.”

She added that she hoped this would “act as a deterrent to anyone else who thinks of marring our beloved waterways”.

Re-opening just last summer, the Venetian Waterways were part of a £2.7m council revamp.

The seven-acre park in North Drive is considered a tranquil antidote to Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile and a huge restoration success.