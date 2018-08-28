Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

PUBLISHED: 15:52 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 29 January 2019

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Great Yarmouth power station.

Ambulance crews and the air ambulance Anglia One rushed to the scene in South Denes Road at around 11.35am on Monday.

Norfolk police confirmed they had also been alerted.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance said: “We sent one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“Sadly despite the best efforts of emergency staff, a man died at the scene.”

A spokesman for the power station said: “Yesterday the emergency services were in attendance at Great Yarmouth Power Station.

“There has not been an accident, however there was an medical emergency regarding a staff member.

“Sadly he passed away, his family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

Police are appealing after jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen in Caister. Pic: Ian Burt.

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

Two vehicles were involved in a crash which blocked off the Caister High Street on Monday morning. Picture: Colin Gilding

What is happening at former Ferryside register office in Gorleston?

The former registry office for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Ferryside, High Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Erosion-threatened car park closed due to ‘dangerous’ conditions

The Winterton beach car park was closed on Monday due to the surrounding areas being deemed dangerous. Picture: Joe Norton

Most Read

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

What is happening at former Ferryside register office in Gorleston?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Erosion-threatened car park closed due to ‘dangerous’ conditions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Dog has £25,000 bounty put on head after sniffing out millions of pounds worth of illegal tobacco

Seven-year-old springer spaniel Scamp has had a £25,000 bounty put on his head after sniffing out more than 1m illegal cigarettes in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council trading standards.

‘Kind, caring’ holiday site owner died after JCB fell on him, inquest hears

Don Peers, 69, owner of Grasmere caravan park in Caister, died after a JCB toppled over and fell on him. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk passengers satisfied with Greater Anglia services, survey reveals

Passenger satisfaction with Greater Anglia services in Norfolk is above the national average. Picture: Sonya Brown

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Nuisance and intimidation’ fears over village petrol station’s 24-hour booze bid

The Esso garage in Ormesby has applied for a 24 hour licence to sell alcohol Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists