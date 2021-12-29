News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:37 AM December 29, 2021
Updated: 10:47 AM December 29, 2021
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Acle Straight on Monday.

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Acle Straight on Monday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Acle Straight.

Police were called at 11.40am on Monday, December 27, after a BMW 3 Series and Fiat camper van were involved in a collision on the A47 road towards Great Yarmouth.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Fiat suffered serious injuries and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and reopened at 6pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the driving of either vehicle prior to the collision, or who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call 101 and ask to speak to PC Callum Walchester from the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle quoting incident number 128 of December 27.

