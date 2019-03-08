Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant. Archant

A man in his 70s has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston.

The collision happened at around 2pm on Wednesday, March 13, in the Yarmouth-bound dual carriageway just before the Beacon Park roundabout.

A red Peugeot 207 left the road and collided with the central reservation.

The driver is believed to have suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital where he later died.

A female passenger was uninjured.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and was fully re-opened at 5pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the incident.

Witnesses should contact PC Simone Sutcliffe at the Roads Armed Policing Team (RAPT) at Acle on 101.