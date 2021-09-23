News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront

Liz Coates

Published: 9:13 AM September 23, 2021   
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation acco

A man died on Great Yarmouth seafront following a medical episode on September 22, 2021. - Credit: James Bass

A man in his 60s has died on Great Yarmouth seafront, police have confirmed.

A fleet of emergency vehicles were called to Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday (September 22) just before 1.15pm following reports a man had collapsed after suffering a medical episode.

Paramedics attended but despite treatment the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened close to Majestic Amusements, with police attending to keep the public at a distance.

People at the scene described witnessing a man receiving CPR.

A fire crew from Great Yarmouth also attended and provided screening for medical teams.


