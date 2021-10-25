Man dies after medical emergency on beach

Published: 11:11 AM October 25, 2021

A man has died after going into cardiac arrest on a beach.

Police were called at 7.44am on Sunday (October 24) by paramedics who were treating a man.

Two road ambulances and the air ambulance attended, as well as several police cars.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

People in the village reported a large emergency services presence with sirens alerting them to an incident and the air ambulance landing in the dunes, they said.



