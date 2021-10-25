News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man dies after medical emergency on beach

Liz Coates

Liz Coates

Published: 11:11 AM October 25, 2021   
Hemsby Beach

A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on the beach at Hemsby. - Credit: Archant

A man has died after going into cardiac arrest on a beach.

Police were called at 7.44am on Sunday (October 24) by paramedics who were treating a man.

Two road ambulances and the air ambulance attended, as well as several police cars.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

People in the village reported a large emergency services presence with sirens alerting them to an incident and the air ambulance landing in the dunes, they said.


Hemsby News

Liz Coates

Liz Coates

Liz Coates

Liz Coates

