Man dies after medical emergency on beach
Published: 11:11 AM October 25, 2021
A man has died after going into cardiac arrest on a beach.
Police were called at 7.44am on Sunday (October 24) by paramedics who were treating a man.
Two road ambulances and the air ambulance attended, as well as several police cars.
The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
People in the village reported a large emergency services presence with sirens alerting them to an incident and the air ambulance landing in the dunes, they said.