Air ambulance called as man dies in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 15:29 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 23 July 2020

Archant

A man died in a Norfolk village despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Two ambulances were called to a medical emergency on North Road in Ormesby St Margaret at 11.50am on July 22.

They were then followed by a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance an hour later, at 12.43pm.

Police officers were also called to assist with a road closure.

The ambulance service said despite the best efforts of everyone involved the man died at the scene.

An eyewitness, who lives nearby, said the air ambulance was on scene until around 2.15pm on Wednesday.

She said: “Police blocked off North Road from the Spar shop at the bottom.

“One police car had driven to the green where the helicopter landed in Ormesby and picked up one of the crew members from the helicopter.”

