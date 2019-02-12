Search

Man who exposed himself to woman before passing number onto her is ordered to carry out unpaid work

PUBLISHED: 17:15 14 February 2019

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting performing an indecent act while watching a woman from outside her hotel room - before putting a note under the door with his phone number on.

Lee Vincent, 51, of Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, exposed himself to the woman as she lay on her bed talking to a friend on the phone in her underwear, before she screamed.

Speaking at Vincent’s first appearance at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 9, Nicola Pope, prosecuting, said: “At 2.30am, she was talking to her friend on the phone when she saw a hand moving the curtain. She could hear sex noises and very loud panting.

“She opened the curtains and screamed. He ran away but then she received a note under her door saying ‘mmm hot’ and a phone number.

“She called and a man answered so she put the phone down. She then received a text and a number of calls which she ignored.

“The risk of harm is that a victim was followed and pursued.”

Vincent returned to the court on Wednesday, February 13 to be sentenced, after a pre-sentence probation report was carried out.

Calvin Saker, defending, said: “He has had a very low ebb due to depression and is very unhappy with his current accommodation. He has worries and stresses because of his low income.

“There was no planning about this. He came across the situation and did what he has done.

“He decided to put a note under her door which does make it worse, but he has not followed and pursued her.

“He feels in some way that this has been the culmination of that and he has put himself in a dreadful position.

“It is not a cry for help as such but it is getting that way.

“He is totally and utterly ashamed.”

The incident occurred on September 21, outside the window of the victim’s ground-floor Great Yarmouth hotel room.

Vincent was handed a two-year community order which will involve 35 programme days and 250 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay compensation to the victim, and register with the police for five years.

