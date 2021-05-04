News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 9:55 AM May 4, 2021    Updated: 10:37 AM May 4, 2021
Gapton Hall retail park on the edge of Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass

Gapton Hall retail park on the edge of Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A man has died after being found unresponsive in a car at a retail park.

Police were called to the Gapton Hall retail park, in Great Yarmouth, shortly after 12.30pm on Monday, May 3, after a man had been found unresponsive inside a car.

The man, aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital but sadly pronounced dead a short time after arriving.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended a medical emergency at the Gapton Hall Retail Park just after 12.30pm.

"An adult male was transported to the James Paget Hospital for treatment.” 

People at the scene reported a large emergency services' presence describing it as "a huge incident" and advised others to avoid the area.

One woman said she saw a casualty receiving CPR in the car park opposite Marks and Spencer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
  2. 2 Retro pick and mix business hits sweet spot during lockdown
  3. 3 Power cuts affect hundreds of homes as high winds hit Norfolk
  1. 4 'Detentions for not smiling': Ex-Norfolk head under fire in new role
  2. 5 Two vans crash on A47
  3. 6 Two Yarmouth venues warned over Covid breaches
  4. 7 Lifeboat launched to kayakers 'in trouble' off coast
  5. 8 'Good chance' of removing one metre plus rule in June, says PM
  6. 9 Police hunt sparked by concerns over man with head injury
  7. 10 Seaside cafe bidding to sell alcohol to 'enhance dining experience'
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crash closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

'Lives were changed' - Man spared jail after crash which killed two women

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Ocean Room Gorleston

Nightclub on coast hoping to recapture golden age

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Paul Garrod, left, and his wife Lisa, owners of the Furzedown Hotel in Great Yarmouth, which they ha

Rooms with a view: Seafront hotel unveils contemporary makeover

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters at the scene of the fire of a thatched house at Martham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video

Owner watches in horror as fire engulfs thatched house

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon