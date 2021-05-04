Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014
A man has died after being found unresponsive in a car at a retail park.
Police were called to the Gapton Hall retail park, in Great Yarmouth, shortly after 12.30pm on Monday, May 3, after a man had been found unresponsive inside a car.
The man, aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital but sadly pronounced dead a short time after arriving.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended a medical emergency at the Gapton Hall Retail Park just after 12.30pm.
"An adult male was transported to the James Paget Hospital for treatment.”
People at the scene reported a large emergency services' presence describing it as "a huge incident" and advised others to avoid the area.
One woman said she saw a casualty receiving CPR in the car park opposite Marks and Spencer.
