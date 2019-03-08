Man who had 'ornamental knife and fork' warned by judge he could be jailed

A man has admitted possessing a knife blade in King Street, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man has appeared in court after police seized a bladed weapon from him in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steven Ingram, 52, of Falcon Court, admitted carrying the sharp pointed article, described as an "ornamental knife and fork set" in a public place in King Street on June 15.

Addressing the court on Wednesday, July 10, a representative of the Probation Service said he presented as being "extremely anxious" and his actions on the day stemmed from his frustration at being late for an appointment at DIAL where an advisor was due to help him fill in a form.

He said the item, a family heirloom, was a talking point and that he had not intentionally taken it to the appraisal.

"Of course it's of concern he made a threat, there is a knife in his bag," she said.

"In terms of his risk when it's limited to his mental health and well-being if he perceives he is being slighted by people he values then the risk will escalate."

You may also want to watch:

Deputy district judge Martin Steen imposed a six-week curfew with one day off on a Friday when he can go out between 8pm and 4am.

He said: "I look on taking this knife to the location where you were seen with it as being a very worrying incident.

"It should never have been in your bag to begin with.

"If you go and carry a knife in a public place again you will go to prison, no doubt about it.

"You will be slamming the cell door behind you."

He was handed a 12 month community sentence, six week curfew, and ordered to pay the court £170.

Mr Steen said although the knife may have been a family heirloom it would be confiscated and destroyed, to which Ingram said: "That is going to be a bit difficult explaining it to my mother. Gutted."