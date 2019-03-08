Search

Man who had 'ornamental knife and fork' warned by judge he could be jailed

PUBLISHED: 16:42 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 10 July 2019

A man has admitted possessing a knife blade in King Street, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

A man has appeared in court after police seized a bladed weapon from him in Great Yarmouth.

Steven Ingram, 52, of Falcon Court, admitted carrying the sharp pointed article, described as an "ornamental knife and fork set" in a public place in King Street on June 15.

Addressing the court on Wednesday, July 10, a representative of the Probation Service said he presented as being "extremely anxious" and his actions on the day stemmed from his frustration at being late for an appointment at DIAL where an advisor was due to help him fill in a form.

He said the item, a family heirloom, was a talking point and that he had not intentionally taken it to the appraisal.

"Of course it's of concern he made a threat, there is a knife in his bag," she said.

"In terms of his risk when it's limited to his mental health and well-being if he perceives he is being slighted by people he values then the risk will escalate."

Deputy district judge Martin Steen imposed a six-week curfew with one day off on a Friday when he can go out between 8pm and 4am.

He said: "I look on taking this knife to the location where you were seen with it as being a very worrying incident.

"It should never have been in your bag to begin with.

"If you go and carry a knife in a public place again you will go to prison, no doubt about it.

"You will be slamming the cell door behind you."

He was handed a 12 month community sentence, six week curfew, and ordered to pay the court £170.

Mr Steen said although the knife may have been a family heirloom it would be confiscated and destroyed, to which Ingram said: "That is going to be a bit difficult explaining it to my mother. Gutted."

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

National retailer to open store in former M&S building

Sports Direct will open a new store in the former M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

‘It’s the lowest of the low’ - police sergeant horrified after he was spat at in custody

Sgt Nicholas Tungatt of Great Yarmouth Police was spat at as he tried to deal with a man in custody. Picture: James Bass

