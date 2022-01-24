Man in 20s found dead in sea off Great Yarmouth had made distress call
Published: 2:04 PM January 24, 2022
The man whose body was found in the sea off a Great Yarmouth beach had made a distress call, police have said.
The body of the man was found in the water off South Beach Parade on Friday morning.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
Nathan Clark, head of Great Yarmouth Police, said the man had made a distress call on Thursday night from a BT phone box, leading to a search for him that involved lifeboat crew.
The man had been involved with a housing association charity that helps single homeless people across the borough.
The body was found near the Outer Harbour, which had allowed emergency services access to assist with the search for the man.
A file will be prepared by the police for the Norfolk Coroner's Court.
