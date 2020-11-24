Man in 80s who tested positive for Covid-19 dies at Norfolk hospital

Published: 3:56 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:47 AM November 25, 2020

Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A patient being cared for at a Norfolk hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

In a statement posted to its website on November 24, the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

“The patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.”

This is the first official death recorded at the hospital since November 19 when a woman, also in her 80s, died after testing positive for the virus.

It brings the cumulative coronavirus-related death toll at the JPH to 150.

The most recent figures from Public Health England show that overall, however, Norfolk’s infection rate is falling.

The numbers from November 11 to November 18 put the county’s rate at 120 cases per 100,000 people. That rate has been decreasing since November 13, when it peaked at 149.5.

From looking at this data, Norfolk and Suffolk should start off in one of the lower tiers - one or two - when Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his announcement on Thursday.