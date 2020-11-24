Search

Advanced search

Man in 80s who tested positive for Covid-19 dies at Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:56 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 24 November 2020

Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A patient being cared for at a Norfolk hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

In a statement posted to its website on November 24, the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

“The patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.”

This is the first official death recorded at the hospital since November 19 when a woman, also in her 80s, died after testing positive for the virus.

It brings the cumulative coronavirus-related death toll at the JPH to 150.

The most recent figures from Public Health England show that overall, however, Norfolk’s infection rate is falling.

The numbers from November 11 to November 18 put the county’s rate at 120 cases per 100,000 people. That rate has been decreasing since November 13, when it peaked at 149.5.

From looking at this data, Norfolk and Suffolk should start off in one of the lower tiers - one or two - when Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his announcement on Thursday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Encouraging signs as Covid infection rates plummet in parts of Norfolk

Latest figures show coronavirus cases are showing signs of slowing. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

‘It boiled my blood’: Trust ‘too busy’ to bring mentally ill patient home

Kathleen Cantell, 73, was transferred to a hospital in Darlington after a stint at a Cromer care home did not work out. Photo: Submitted

Windows smashed at Pizza Hut restaurant

Police are appealing for information after a Pizza Hut restaurant in Norfolk had its windows smashed. Photo: Pizza Hut

Hospital’s mask plea after visitors ‘rude’ to volunteers

The James Paget hospital is urging people to wear surgical masks when visiting the hospital. PHOTO: Simon Stevens

Man in 80s who tested positive for Covid-19 dies at Norfolk hospital

Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY