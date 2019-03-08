Man in court after exposing himself to woman in clifftop car park

Marine Parade car park on the clifftop in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A woman was left feeling "disgusted and frightened" after a man exposed himself to her in a seaside car park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marine Parade car park on the clifftop in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass Marine Parade car park on the clifftop in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (October 2) how the woman drove to Gorleston for an early morning stroll on August 19.

Having parked up in the Marine Parade car park at around 6.40am Martin Shreeve of Palgrave Road, Great Yarmouth, pulled in next to her and they made brief eye contact.

Ian Devine, for the prosecution, said the woman returned around half an hour later to see Shreeve still sat in the driving seat but exposing himself.

"She was shocked and immediately got in her car and drove away and called the police," he said.

The view from the top of Gorleston cliffs looking towards the Pier Hotel and Outer Harbour area of Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass The view from the top of Gorleston cliffs looking towards the Pier Hotel and Outer Harbour area of Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

When officers arrived he was still in the car.

Defending, Calvin Saker said: "He comes across as being very ashamed and hugely remorseful about the victim and anyone else who may have seen him.

"He describes himself as not being able to get to sleep.

"He simply cannot explain why he has done this.

You may also want to watch:

"He wants to apologise profusely."

The unemployed 32-year-old admitted exposing his genitals intending someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress.

Addressing the court a member of the probation service described him as "isolated and lonely."

"He cannot explain his actions," she said. "He spends very little time with anybody other than his dog.

"He went for a drive because he could not sleep.

"He went to the car park and cannot say why he committed the offence and has not done it before.

"He says he was aware it was wrong but was not aware of the victim.

"The victim has reported feeling disgusted and frightened.

"He is aware the victim would have been traumatised and upset."

Shreeve was handed a two year community order during which time he must complete the Horizon course and 15 requirement days.

He was ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and placed on the sex offenders register for five years.