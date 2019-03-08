Search

Man stabbed in Great Yarmouth graveyard

PUBLISHED: 13:57 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 31 July 2019

A man has been stabbed in the chest in Great Yarmouth churchyard Picture: Archant

Archant

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the chest in a graveyard.

Police were called to Nelson Road North at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 30, to reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, also a man in his 30s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A man from the Great Yarmouth area has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

A police cordon is in place around the scene in a corner of the cemetery alongside Nelson Road North and backing on to Factory Road.

Two police officers are at the scene.

Four small tents that people look to be living in are within the cordon.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111.

