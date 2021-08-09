News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by a motorbike

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:03 PM August 9, 2021    Updated: 4:17 PM August 9, 2021
marine parade

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth had to be closed after a man was hit by a motorbike. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A man was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a motorbike in Great Yarmouth. 

Emergency services were called to the seafront at 3pm on Sunday, August 8, after a pedestrian was hit by a motorbike on Waterloo Road. 

Marine Parade was closed and motorists and members of the public were asked to avoid the area, while emergency services dealt with the collision. 

Norfolk police confirmed the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, suffered a leg injury. 

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said:  "The pedestrian, an adult man, was transported by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, while the motorcyclist, an adult man, was conveyed by land to the James Paget Hospital."

The motorcyclist's injuries are unknown.

East of England Ambulance Service
East Anglian Air Ambulance
Norfolk Live
Great Yarmouth News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fireworks over Great Yarmouth Photo: GYTABIA

Weekly fireworks making 'spectacular' return to seafront

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham.

Norfolk Live

Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police forensics Union Road Yarmouth

Gas worker on meter round stumbles on cannabis factory with 90 plants

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Eight-year-old Pascal Sledzinski pictured with TV presenter Stephen Mulhern

TV presenter Stephen Mulhern spotted filming pop-up game show in Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus