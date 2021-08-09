Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by a motorbike

Published: 4:03 PM August 9, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM August 9, 2021

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth had to be closed after a man was hit by a motorbike. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A man was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a motorbike in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services were called to the seafront at 3pm on Sunday, August 8, after a pedestrian was hit by a motorbike on Waterloo Road.

Marine Parade was closed and motorists and members of the public were asked to avoid the area, while emergency services dealt with the collision.

Norfolk police confirmed the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, suffered a leg injury.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "The pedestrian, an adult man, was transported by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, while the motorcyclist, an adult man, was conveyed by land to the James Paget Hospital."

The motorcyclist's injuries are unknown.