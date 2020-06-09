Driver injured following two car crash in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 15:11 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 09 June 2020
A driver has been injured following a two-car crash in Great Yarmouth.
Emergency services were called to Church Plain, one of the main roads through the town close to the Minster and market place, at around 1.40pm.
One driver sustained injuries which are not thought to be serious.
A man at the scene said there was a large response of around four ambulance and police vehicles including one involved in traffic management.
Traffic was flowing freely from the Fullers Hill direction but being stopped and diverted as it came in from the Sainsbury’s side of the town.
One of the cars was “pretty well smashed in” at the front the eye-witness said.
An ambulance and paramedic car were also at the scene.
Police said the road had been blocked, but was being cleared.
