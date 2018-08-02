Man jailed for dealing Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth

Published: 11:06 AM August 2, 2018 Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020

Watchorn was sentenced to two years and six months in prison Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Archant

A man has been jailed for more than two years for supplying Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.

Lukas Watchorn, aged 20 and from Leicester, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was sentenced for two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of criminal property.

Watchorn admitted to supplying drugs in Great Yarmouth on May 29 after officers stopped him on Deneside and found him in possession of heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £400, as well as £200 in cash.

Sergeant Tony Hogan said: “This sentence should reassure the community that officers in Great Yarmouth are continuing to target those who come into the county to supply Class A drugs. It also sends a clear message to those involved in illegal drug activity that we are continuing with our zero tolerance approach under Operation Gravity.”