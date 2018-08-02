News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Man jailed for dealing Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth

person

Jacob Massey

Published: 11:06 AM August 2, 2018    Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020
Watchorn was sentenced to two years and six months in prison Picture: Norfolk

Watchorn was sentenced to two years and six months in prison Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Archant

A man has been jailed for more than two years for supplying Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.

Lukas Watchorn, aged 20 and from Leicester, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was sentenced for two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of criminal property.

Watchorn admitted to supplying drugs in Great Yarmouth on May 29 after officers stopped him on Deneside and found him in possession of heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £400, as well as £200 in cash.

Sergeant Tony Hogan said: “This sentence should reassure the community that officers in Great Yarmouth are continuing to target those who come into the county to supply Class A drugs. It also sends a clear message to those involved in illegal drug activity that we are continuing with our zero tolerance approach under Operation Gravity.”

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire crews tackled a blaze at Nico's restaurant on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth for over three hours

Updated

Fire crews tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Work has begun on Great Yarmouth's new and improved Market Place

'Exciting milestone' as £4.6m market regeneration begins

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Affordable housing in Great Yarmouth. (Left to right: Great Northern Close, Crab Lane and Beach Coac

Flat-pack flats plan for Yarmouth given green light by planners

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Nelson hotel, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, for sale

Price cut by £100,000 as historic 50-bedroom hotel for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus