‘You don’t own this town’ - Man mobbed by teenagers outside front door gives warning to ‘little idiots’

PUBLISHED: 17:54 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 26 June 2020

Mr Sullivan was pursued down Devonshire Road where he was assaulted outside his house by up to four members of the ten-strong group. Photo: Google

Mr Sullivan was pursued down Devonshire Road where he was assaulted outside his house by up to four members of the ten-strong group. Photo: Google

Archant

A Great Yarmouth man who was mobbed by ten teenagers outside his front door has warned the perpetrators they “do not own this town”.

The man was leaving the Londis store on St Peter's Road when the altercation with the group of teenagers began. Photo: GoogleThe man was leaving the Londis store on St Peter's Road when the altercation with the group of teenagers began. Photo: Google

Ciaran Sullivan, 23, who lives on Devonshire Road, was approached by the group at around 8.15pm on Wednesday, June 24.

Police have confirmed that four of the teenagers then assaulted him. Though Mr Sullivan himself was not injured in the incident, the front door to his house was kicked in and police are investigating.

According to Mr Sullivan, he was queuing outside the Londis store on St Peter’s Road when he noticed a group of teenagers on push bikes terrorising passers-by across the road.

He said: “They were shouting and swearing at a guy with his dog who just asked them to move their bikes so that he could get past.

As lockdown is eased there is more for people to do along the seafront, but Mr Sullivan says that kids are still getting restless and looking for fights. Photo: Sarah BurgessAs lockdown is eased there is more for people to do along the seafront, but Mr Sullivan says that kids are still getting restless and looking for fights. Photo: Sarah Burgess

“They were hyping each other up in an effort to intimidate people on the street, acting like little idiots.

“It was so public as well - you could tell they just didn’t care about anyone at that moment in time. I was worried they were the kind of people who wouldn’t hesitate to become violent or aggressive to elderly people who would never be able to protect themselves.”

Once Mr Sullivan left the shop and crossed the group he claims that, in frustration, he kicked a bottle they had left in the middle of the pavement out of the way. This prompted them to begin following him down the street.

Police patrol along Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the Coronavirus lockdown. With arcades still closed there is less for kids in the town to entertain themselves with. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice patrol along Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the Coronavirus lockdown. With arcades still closed there is less for kids in the town to entertain themselves with. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: “They kept shouting, ‘what did you do that for? These are our ends!’ but I just kept repeating that they didn’t own Yarmouth and their intimidation tactics wouldn’t work on me.”

After the boys pursued him down onto Devonshire Road, a number of the assailants began throwing punches at Mr Sullivan on his own doorstep.

He said: “I do kickboxing and MMA so I knew how to dodge their attacks, but it was still a whole group of them against one person. When I finally got back in the house they started booting in my front door, absolutely terrifying my mother who was inside.

“I’m young and trained, so I could take them. But others won’t be. If this happens to you make sure you call the police straight away.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/41672/20.

'You don't own this town' - Man mobbed by teenagers outside front door gives warning to 'little idiots'

