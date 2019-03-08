Man knocked unconscious before having cash and mobile phones stolen

A man was attacked and knocked unconscious before having his cash, mobile phones and kindle stolen in Great Yarmouth.

The mugging took place on Saturday, March 30, when a man in his 30s was walking in Northgate Street between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

The victim was hit on the head and is believed to have been knocked unconscious before being robbed of his cash, two mobile phones and Kindle.

The man suffered injuries to his face and arm and was treated in hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.