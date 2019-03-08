Search

Man arrested following death of 25-year-old motorcyclist re-bailed

PUBLISHED: 09:50 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 08 August 2019

A man arrested following the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist in Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth has been re-bailed. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A man has been bailed for the fifth time following the death of a motorcyclist in Great Yarmouth.

Tributes were laid at the site of the crash on Southtown Road. Picture: Joseph NortonTributes were laid at the site of the crash on Southtown Road. Picture: Joseph Norton

The man, in his 40s and from the Beccles area, was due to answer bail on Wednesday, as investigations continue into what happened when Alec Pentelow-Bramham, died following a collision in Southtown Road.

Mr Pentelow-Bramham, 25, was riding his black Lexmoto Arrow motorbike along the stretch at around 10pm on Tuesday, November 6, when the crash between his bike and a black Peugeot 207 happened.

He was treated at the scene and the road was closed for four hours.

An inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich in November found he died of a "severe head injury".

It heard that Mr Pentelow-Bramham, who was born in King's Lynn but lived at Moreton Court in Great Yarmouth, had been riding his motorbike when a vehicle crashed into the rear of his bike.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene for driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and causing death by dangerous/careless driving.

He has been re-bailed until October 7 while officers continue their inquiries.

