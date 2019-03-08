Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist re-bailed

PUBLISHED: 13:02 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 07 May 2019

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A man has been bailed for the fourth time following the death of a young motorcyclist in Great Yarmouth.

Tributes laid at the site of the crash on Southtown Road. Picture: Joseph NortonTributes laid at the site of the crash on Southtown Road. Picture: Joseph Norton

The man, in his 40s and from the Beccles area, was due to answer bail today (May 7), as investigations continue into what happened when Alec Pentelow-Bramham, 25, died following a collision in Southtown Road.

Mr Pentelow-Bramham was riding his black Lexmoto Arrow motorbike along the stretch at around 10pm on Tuesday, November 6, when the crash between his bike and a black Peugeot 207 happened.

He was treated at the scene and the road was closed for four hours.

An inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich in November found he died of a "severe head injury".

It heard that Mr Pentelow-Bramham, who was born in King's Lynn but lived at Moreton Court in Great Yarmouth, had been riding his motorbike when a vehicle crashed into the rear of his bike.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene for driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and causing death by dangerous/careless driving.

He has been re-bailed until August 7 while officers continue their inquiries.

Most Read

Firefighters rescue person with foot trapped in Market Gates escalator

Firefighters rescued a person whose foot was trapped in an escalator in Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (May 7). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist re-bailed

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Police seize two bikes in latest crackdown on anti-social cycling

Officers in Great Yarmouth continued their crackdown on anti-social cycling. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘So many people are in crisis’: Hopes for suicide prevention centre

Daniel Willgoss, who died suddenly in June, 2018. Picture: Willgoss Family

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Firefighters rescue person with foot trapped in Market Gates escalator

Firefighters rescued a person whose foot was trapped in an escalator in Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (May 7). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist re-bailed

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Police seize two bikes in latest crackdown on anti-social cycling

Officers in Great Yarmouth continued their crackdown on anti-social cycling. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘So many people are in crisis’: Hopes for suicide prevention centre

Daniel Willgoss, who died suddenly in June, 2018. Picture: Willgoss Family

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Firefighters rescue person with foot trapped in Market Gates escalator

Firefighters rescued a person whose foot was trapped in an escalator in Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (May 7). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘To move to be carbon neutral in 10 years is nuts’ - Norfolk County Council refuses to back climate change target

A ship prepares to enter Great Yarmouth harbour as it waits near to the Scroby Sands Wind Farm. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist re-bailed

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Lifeboat launched to help man who suffered stroke at remote home on the Broads

Hemsby Lifeboat was launched on Monday (May 6) after reports a man had suffered a stroke at a remote property on the Broads. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat.

Schools should be more accountable for pupils they exclude, review claims

School league table rankings may have to include the results of excluded pupils in an effort to crack down on inappropriate exclusions, following a government-backed review by Edward Timpson. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists