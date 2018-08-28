Search

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist is bailed again

PUBLISHED: 09:52 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:30 03 December 2018

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A man has been released on bail for a second time following the death of a young motorcyclist in Great Yarmouth.

The man, in his 40s and from the Beccles area, was due to answer bail today, December 3, as investigations continue into what happened when Alec Pentelow-Bramham, 25, died following a collision in Southtown Road.

Mr Bramham was riding his black Lexmoto Arrow motorbike along the stretch at around 10pm on Tuesday November 6 when the crash between his bike and a black Peugeot 207 happened.

He was treated at the scene and the road was closed for four hours.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Friday.

It heard that Mr Pentelow-Bramham, who was born in King’s Lynn but lived at Moreton Court in Great Yarmouth, had been riding his motorbike when a vehicle crashed into the rear of his bike.

The inquest heard the medical cause of death was a severe head injury.

A police spokesman said a man in his 40s and from the Beccles area had been re-bailed until February 6 while officers continued their inquiries.

He was arrested at the scene for driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and causing death by dangerous/careless driving.

Graham Plant

