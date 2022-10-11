Man reunited with lost rings 56 years after they were first exchanged

Peter Hicks with his wife of 50 years Jean. Mr Hicks lost their wedding rings and glass charm containing some of his wife's ashes while on holiday in Norfolk. Following a newspaper appeal he has been reunited with the rings - Credit: supplied by Peter Hicks

A man has shared his delight after being reunited with his and his late wife's wedding rings 56 years to the day after they swapped them at the altar.

Peter Hicks, from Stockport, thought he had exhausted all avenues when he contacted this newspaper appealing for the rings lost on holiday in Great Yarmouth.

He was wearing the rings and a glass bead containing some of Jean's ashes around his neck on a shoelace when they went missing.

Retracing his steps had been difficult because he and his family had travelled by bus and shopped all round Norwich making numerous stops, before heading to Yarmouth stadium in the evening.

Peter Hicks pictured with members of his family at Great Yarmouth Stadium on Wednesday, September 28 the day he lost the wedding rings and glass charm containing his wife Jean's ashes. The rings have since been found in Norwich. - Credit: suppled by Peter Hicks

However, his newspaper appeal reached Shirley Nudd, from Norwich, who had picked up the rings in the city and was at a loss as to how to reach the owner.

Mr Hicks said after making contact via email the rings were posted to him, arriving on his doormat on his wedding anniversary which was "a bit weird and also nice as well".

Although the glass bead had not been found, he was thrilled to have the rings back and could always have another one made, he said.

The wedding rings were found still tied to a shoelace on the Davey Place steps in Norwich running from the castle to the market. - Credit: Google maps

"Initially when I first got the email I wasn't quite sure if someone was taking the mick so I held back until I get them back this morning, which is our wedding anniversary," he said.

The couple married in St George's Church in Stockport aged 21 and 24, 56 years ago.

Jean died five years ago and since then Mr Hicks has been wearing their rings together round his neck for special occasions and holidays.

Mr Hicks said the rings were found on the steps in Davey Place running from Norwich Castle to the market, adding: "I had almost given up".

He is now looking to have his ring made smaller so he can wear it on his hand after weight loss lead to it slipping off too easily.

He plans to reimburse the finder's postage and also to pop a little extra in the post as a thank you, after what seemed a "long-shot" appeal found the right person.



