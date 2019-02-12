Search

“I want people to know there are wrong ‘uns about” - Grieving man’s plea after mobility scooter theft

PUBLISHED: 09:11 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 27 February 2019

Peter Nicol, 75, is warning others to be vigilant after his mobility scooter was stolen Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A man whose £5,000 mobility scooter was stolen while he was in hospital is urging others to make sure theirs are safe.

Peter Nicol’s scooter was too big to be kept at home and was stolen from outside his house while he was being treated for a blood clot in Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital.

The 75-year-old former chef suffers from a range of health problems including diabetes and crumbling discs and can barely walk a few steps unaided.

His partner of 20 years Jean Dutton called to tell him the aid had been taken, although it was locked and supposedly secure outside his home in Row 48, North Quay.

Mr Nicol came out of hospital this week after more than a month on the ward, and immediately had to buy a new scooter, a small one he can bring in the house.

In the meantime Mrs Dutton, 68, died suddenly.

“I felt so bad I was not there for her,” he said.

“I did try a wheelchair but it was no good for me, I did not feel safe.

“I parked it outside and kept it locked up, but it just went that night. It has never been found, it’s probably not in the area.

“I just have to get my head round it all, I suppose I will,”

“I just want to let people know there are wrong ‘uns about.”

