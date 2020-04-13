Search

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

PUBLISHED: 14:19 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 13 April 2020

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

Archant

A mysterious man who was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house has been commended for his “approach to social distancing”.

Jake Filby, who took the picture from his partner’s house in Girton Road about 5pm on Sunday, April 12, said he saw the man propped up in his hammock above a house on Oriel Way in Gorleston.

He said: “I thought it was really funny, and honestly, I was jealous of the amount of peace and quiet that man must have been getting.

“I was just looking out the window and noticed him up there and couldn’t resist taking a picture.

“The hammock was gone this morning, so I imagine he was up there for an hour or so and took it down when the weather started changing and it began getting dark.”

After the picture was posted on Facebook, other neighbours began applauding the man’s ingenious idea.

One user said: “Social distancing at its finest”, while another said: “Let’s hope he doesn’t fall, or he might have to make a trip to A&E...”.

