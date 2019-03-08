Search

Man still under investigation for suspected arson in Hemsby

PUBLISHED: 16:31 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 30 April 2019

Archant

An investigation into suspected arson in a Norfolk village is ongoing.

On March 17 police were called to Hemsby following reports that a car had been set on fire.

The vehicle had been abandoned at the junction of Ormesby Road and Yarmouth Road.

A man in his 20s was arrested the following day on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a class A drug.

He was released and is still under investigation, police have said.

One fire engine from Martham had attended the scene and put out the blaze.

