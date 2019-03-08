Man still under investigation for suspected arson in Hemsby
PUBLISHED: 16:31 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 30 April 2019
An investigation into suspected arson in a Norfolk village is ongoing.
A man in his 20s was arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on March 17. Picture: Archant.
On March 17 police were called to Hemsby following reports that a car had been set on fire.
The vehicle had been abandoned at the junction of Ormesby Road and Yarmouth Road.
A man in his 20s was arrested the following day on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a class A drug.
He was released and is still under investigation, police have said.
One fire engine from Martham had attended the scene and put out the blaze.
