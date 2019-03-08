Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man arrested over fatal stabbing remains under investigation as inquiries continue

PUBLISHED: 10:02 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 21 March 2019

Murder in South Market Road Great Yarmouth

Murder in South Market Road Great Yarmouth

Archant

A man in his 60s arrested over a murder in Great Yarmouth is still being investigated as inquiries continue.

Norfolk police launched a murder probe after Kelvin Adamson died as a result of a single stab wound in South Market Road on November 7 last year.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were initially arrested in connection with the incident.

The man has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

No further action will be taken against the woman, who was also questioned before being released in the days after the attack.

A post-mortem examination established Mr Adamson died as a result of a single stab wound.

It is believed all the people involved in the fracas were known to each other and that they all rented rooms in the same house.

At the time neighbours described the desperate effort to save the man as he lay on the pavement fighting for his life.

A spokesman said: “The inquiry is ongoing and a man in his 60s arrested in connection the incident has been released under investigation.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

Police launch an appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Man arrested after falling asleep in bus lane

A man was arrested after falling asleep in the middle of the road outside Great Yarmouth's Market Gates Bus Station. Photo: James Carr.

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

Police launch an appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Man arrested after falling asleep in bus lane

A man was arrested after falling asleep in the middle of the road outside Great Yarmouth's Market Gates Bus Station. Photo: James Carr.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Yarmouth’s famous snails wake up from hibernation

The famous snails at Great Yarmouth's Joyland are looking smart ready for this year's season after undergoing a paint job. Photo: Michael Cole

Norwich ‘and other dark places’ featured in painting and photography exhibition

Hippodrome Circus contortionist Louise, by photographer David Morris

Man arrested over fatal stabbing remains under investigation as inquiries continue

Murder in South Market Road Great Yarmouth

Grow a pineapple on your windowsill!

It's easy to grow a pinepple indoors in the UK Picture: stock.adobe.com

Norfolk pasta firm’s £4m Brexit-ready move

Brexit-ready; Pasta Foods have put in another production line, adding to this one, to cope with potential increased demand. Pic: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists