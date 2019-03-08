Man arrested over fatal stabbing remains under investigation as inquiries continue

Murder in South Market Road Great Yarmouth

A man in his 60s arrested over a murder in Great Yarmouth is still being investigated as inquiries continue.

Norfolk police launched a murder probe after Kelvin Adamson died as a result of a single stab wound in South Market Road on November 7 last year.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were initially arrested in connection with the incident.

The man has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

No further action will be taken against the woman, who was also questioned before being released in the days after the attack.

A post-mortem examination established Mr Adamson died as a result of a single stab wound.

It is believed all the people involved in the fracas were known to each other and that they all rented rooms in the same house.

At the time neighbours described the desperate effort to save the man as he lay on the pavement fighting for his life.

A spokesman said: “The inquiry is ongoing and a man in his 60s arrested in connection the incident has been released under investigation.”