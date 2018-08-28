Video
Man arrested in Acle on suspicion of drink-driving
PUBLISHED: 13:37 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 28 January 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested in a Norfolk village on suspicion of drink-driving.
Officers with the Norfolk Roads and Armed Policing team stopped a car at Crossways Terrace in Acle at 11am on Monday (January 28).
The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested and is currently in police custody.
British Transport Police also attended the incident to assist the local constabulary.