Search

Advanced search

‘To say they were not going to do it because of brambles was ridiculous’ - pensioner clears fly-tip left by council

PUBLISHED: 10:34 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:50 04 December 2018

Christopher Peacher who has rounded on the council for saying there were too many brambles to safely clear a fly-tip in Acle Picture: Liz Coates

Christopher Peacher who has rounded on the council for saying there were too many brambles to safely clear a fly-tip in Acle Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A pensioner with cancer has described how he cleared a ditch of fly-tipped rubbish after the council said there were too many brambles and it wasn’t safe for them to do it.

The lay-by on the A1064 at Acle which is a magnet for fly-tippers Picture: Liz CoatesThe lay-by on the A1064 at Acle which is a magnet for fly-tippers Picture: Liz Coates

Christopher Peacher, 66, said the “slight incline” and thick undergrowth were no barrier to him at the roadside spot he regularly patrols for rubbish which feeds into the River Bure at Acle.

The saga started when Mr Peacher, 66, of Orchard Close, reported a fly-tip of some 100 plastic containers off a lay-by on the A1064 near his home village.

He said contractors from Broadland District Council took most of it, but not tyres and other debris entangled in undergrowth.

Armed with some gardening tools he set about doing the work himself.

Christopher Peacher who has rounded on the council for saying there were too many brambles to safely clear a fly-tip in Acle Picture: Liz CoatesChristopher Peacher who has rounded on the council for saying there were too many brambles to safely clear a fly-tip in Acle Picture: Liz Coates

Because of his serious health problems including a heart condition it took him three hours in two shifts.

“I was not impressed,” he said.

“It was only partially cleared. So I got in touch and the reason why they did not take it was because brambles and the slight incline made it dangerous for the work force.

“So I said I would do it. There were 12 or so tyres, a metal container, some plastic in the brambles as well as some even bigger containers.

Christopher Peacher retrieved rubbish from this brambly ditch after the council refused Picture: Liz CoatesChristopher Peacher retrieved rubbish from this brambly ditch after the council refused Picture: Liz Coates

“For them not to bother to walk 6ft either side of the main tip, I could not believe it.

“Of the containers that I hauled out quite a few had some sort of chemical or adhesive in them.

“There was also about 150 DVD cases.

“It just made me so angry to think they knew it was there and they were prepared to leave something that is a hazard to us all in a ditch that is going to feed the River Bure.

“To say they were not going to do it because of brambles was ridiculous.”

A spokesman for Broadland District Council said: “We can confirm that the fly tip was cleared by our contractor.

“However not all items were removed as they were positioned a few metres into the bramble bushes and it was uncertain what the condition of the surface underfoot was like on the small hill going down to the drainage ditch.

“As such, to comply with our duty of care to our contractors and from a health and safety perspective, we deemed it unsafe to attempt to retrieve these items.

“In the meantime and unaware to us, Mr Peacher retrieved the items and left them in the lay-by in numerous bags.

“We then arranged for these bags to be collected.

“We would never have urged or asked a citizen to do this from a health and safety perspective.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

‘To say they were not going to do it because of brambles was ridiculous’ - pensioner clears fly-tip left by council

34 minutes ago Liz Coates
Christopher Peacher who has rounded on the council for saying there were too many brambles to safely clear a fly-tip in Acle Picture: Liz Coates

A pensioner with cancer has described how he cleared a ditch of fly-tipped rubbish after the council said there were too many brambles and it wasn’t safe for them to do it.

Under construction! Norwich Ice Rink assembly begins in Castle Mall Gardens

08:17 Abigail Nicholson
The Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, opens next week and builders are hard at work constructing a winter wonderland in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Get ready to glide into winter with Norwich Ice Rink!

Updated Frost and ice on Norfolk’s roads

06:57 Daniel Hickey
Icy roads near Stalham last December.

Norfolk has woken up to frosty and icy roads this morning.

‘I now have my life back’: Grandfather’s painkiller plea as health bosses tackle opioid awareness

06:00 Reece Hanson
Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG have launched thier #OpioidAware campaign. PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

A grandfather who “religiously” relied on a cocktail of prescribed drugs to get through the day has spoken of his relief at getting his life back.

Most Read

Urine soaked mattresses at care home rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC, but staff ‘doing their best’

Yesterday, 16:52 Liz Coates
The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home where mattresses were getting soaked through to the base with urine has been put into special measures.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

Yesterday, 09:14 Liz Coates
The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

Read more

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist is bailed again

Yesterday, 09:52 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A man has been released on bail for a second time following the death of a young motorcyclist in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Peugeot

Police chase man for ‘considerable distance’ before arrest in Great Yarmouth

Sunday, December 2, 2018 Andrew Fitchett
A man has been arrested after a chase in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man who was wanted on multiple offences led police on a chase before being arrested in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Twitter

Plan for 15 new homes in blooming Broads village draws concerns

Yesterday, 15:54 Liz Coates
The parcel of land in Pound Lane which has been earmarked for homes Picture: Google Maps

A village famous for its flowers is trying to nip in the bud the efforts of a housing developer targeting a triangle of land.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy