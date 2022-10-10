Man taken to hospital after emergency in Great Yarmouth town centre

Police officers were standing by the cordon to the Crown Road entrance of St George's Park on Monday morning. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A man was taken to hospital and the entrance to a park was cordoned off by police following a medical emergency in Great Yarmouth town centre.

At around 7.15am on Monday morning, a man was taken to James Paget University Hospital following a "medical emergency", an East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

The incident happened close to the Crown Road entrance to St George's Park, with Norfolk Constabulary placing a cordon around the entrance. At 10.30am, officers were still at the scene.

A park in Great Yarmouth town centre was cordoned off by police on Monday morning. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The East of England Ambulance Services spokesperson said: “An operations manager and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

"The patient, an adult man, was transported to the James Paget Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed there had been a "medical episode" at the park, which is a popular destination for families.