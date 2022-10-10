News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Man taken to hospital after emergency in Great Yarmouth town centre

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 12:42 PM October 10, 2022
St George's Park cordon and police officers nearby

Police officers were standing by the cordon to the Crown Road entrance of St George's Park on Monday morning. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A man was taken to hospital and the entrance to a park was cordoned off by police following a medical emergency in Great Yarmouth town centre.

At around 7.15am on Monday morning, a man was taken to James Paget University Hospital following a "medical emergency", an East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

The incident happened close to the Crown Road entrance to St George's Park, with Norfolk Constabulary placing a cordon around the entrance. At 10.30am, officers were still at the scene.

St George's Park cordon

A park in Great Yarmouth town centre was cordoned off by police on Monday morning. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The East of England Ambulance Services spokesperson said: “An operations manager and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

"The patient, an adult man, was transported to the James Paget Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed there had been a "medical episode" at the park, which is a popular destination for families.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Cara and Dan riding the Joyland snails on their wedding day

Gallery

Stunning photographs captured at couple's dream Great Yarmouth wedding

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Dr Wendy Outwin and Dr David Ekbery

Married GPs retiring after 27 years at Great Yarmouth surgery

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Fruit trees ruled out along Great Yarmouth's South Quay

Pear shaped: Riverside fruit trees banned over 'missile' fears

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
New plans to covert the First and Last pub in Ormesby near Great Yarmouth.

18th century pub set for conversion into single home

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon