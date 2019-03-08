Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A pedestrian has suffered a serious leg injury after a collision involving a bus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police were called at 9.20am on Monday (September 2) to reports of a collision between a bus and a male pedestrian on Gorleston High Street.

East England Ambulance service sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The man has a serious leg injury, police have said.

He has been taken to James Paget Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

The road is currently closed.

More to follow.

You may also want to watch:

For further information visit our live traffic map.