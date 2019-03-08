Search

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

PUBLISHED: 10:51 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 02 September 2019

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A pedestrian has suffered a serious leg injury after a collision involving a bus.

Norfolk Police were called at 9.20am on Monday (September 2) to reports of a collision between a bus and a male pedestrian on Gorleston High Street.

East England Ambulance service sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The man has a serious leg injury, police have said.

He has been taken to James Paget Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

The road is currently closed.

More to follow.

