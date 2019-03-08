Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus
PUBLISHED: 10:51 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 02 September 2019
A pedestrian has suffered a serious leg injury after a collision involving a bus.
Norfolk Police were called at 9.20am on Monday (September 2) to reports of a collision between a bus and a male pedestrian on Gorleston High Street.
East England Ambulance service sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.
The man has a serious leg injury, police have said.
He has been taken to James Paget Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.
The road is currently closed.
More to follow.
