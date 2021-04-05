Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours

Published: 6:44 AM April 5, 2021 Updated: 7:11 AM April 5, 2021

The junction of Caister Road and Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash which has seen a junction closed for more than three hours.

At around 3.30am this morning, Easter Monday, police were alerted to a crash involving one vehicle at the junction of Caister Road and Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all attended the scene and the man who was driving the vehicle taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the road remained closed as of 6.30am, but was unable to provide an update on the man's condition.

The crash has seen the junction closed off to traffic from all directions while the vehicle is recovered and the circumstances surrounding it are investigated.