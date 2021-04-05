News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:44 AM April 5, 2021    Updated: 7:11 AM April 5, 2021
The junction of Caister Road and Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth

The junction of Caister Road and Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash which has seen a junction closed for more than three hours.

At around 3.30am this morning, Easter Monday, police were alerted to a crash involving one vehicle at the junction of Caister Road and Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all attended the scene and the man who was driving the vehicle taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the road remained closed as of 6.30am, but was unable to provide an update on the man's condition.

The crash has seen the junction closed off to traffic from all directions while the vehicle is recovered and the circumstances surrounding it are investigated.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire crews tackled a blaze at Nico's restaurant on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth for over three hours

Updated

Fire crews tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Work has begun on Great Yarmouth's new and improved Market Place

'Exciting milestone' as £4.6m market regeneration begins

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Affordable housing in Great Yarmouth. (Left to right: Great Northern Close, Crab Lane and Beach Coac

Flat-pack flats plan for Yarmouth given green light by planners

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Nelson hotel, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, for sale

Price cut by £100,000 as historic 50-bedroom hotel for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon