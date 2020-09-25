Man taken to hospital after car hits metal bollard

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision with a bollard in a coastal town.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth just before midday on September 25 following reports that a red Nissan had collided with a metal bollard.

Fire engines from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston helped extract the man from the car using hydraulic rescue equipment, returning to the station at 12.33pm.

Police were on scene for a further half an hour - and made sure the road had been cleared by 1pm.

According to the ambulance service, two of their crews also attended.

They confirmed that the man involved in the accident has been transferred to the James Paget Hospital for further care and treatment.