‘It’s about time you grew up’ - Judge’s warning to man who admitted releasing private pictures of ex

A man with a history of releasing private sexual images of ex-partners is facing a fine and restraining order for his “disgusting behaviour”.

Kyle Findlay - of Hampshire Street, Fratton, in Portsmouth - admitted disclosing private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress and threatening to blow up the car of his ex-girlfriend’s new partner when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on August 27.

Both offences took place on December 3 last year when the 27-year-old lived at School Close, Ludham.

In a personal impact statement read by prosecutor Jane Walker, it was revealed the victim was “suffering from anxiety and depression” as a result of the sexual images being released.

The statement said: “Since the images were released, my relationship with my new partner and children has become very difficult, and my mental health has been seriously affected.

“I have massive trust issues, and I’m scared to even go outside because of the abuse people shout at my kids and me on the street.

“I want a restraining order on this man - I don’t want any further involvement with him and I don’t want him to post anything on social media about me.”

Ms Walker made the court aware that Mr Findlay has previous convictions of a domestic nature, and was charged with harassment in 2011 and 2013.

He has also been told by a judge to delete photos of a sexual nature on a previous occasion.

Robert Barley, mitigating, said he had “nothing to add” relating to the facts of the case, but noted that Mr Findlay is currently unemployed and receives benefits of £100 a week.

Chair of the bench, Jim Agnew, gave Findlay a 30-month supervision order, five-year restraining order, £132 fine and compensation costs of £300 to the victim.

He said: “Your behaviour is pretty disgusting. We’ve accepted the recommendations of the pre-sentencing report - but you deserved a lot more. It’s about time you grew up.

“You were told by a judge not to do this on a previous occasion, and then what did you do? You went and did it again.

“I don’t think you quite realise just how damaging your actions are to the person on the receiving end.”

He added: “We haven’t charged you for court costs or a victim surcharge because you haven’t got any money.

“But you’ve been warned - and if you do anything like this again you’ll be in far more serious trouble.”