Police appeal after attempted digger theft on seafront
PUBLISHED: 11:29 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 17 June 2020
Ben Oram
Police are hunting a man who tried to steal a digger on Great Yarmouth seafront and ran off across the beach.
The incident happened at around 1am on Tuesday June 16 at the site of the former Marina Centre leisure complex which has been demolished.
The man broke into the site and was found inside the digger by security and fled the scene.
A spokesman confirmed the attempted theft had been reported.
A statement said: “The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday (June 16) between 1am and 1.10am at the Marina Centre site on Marine Parade.
“A man was seen to enter the fenced site before getting into a digger – security found the man inside the digger cab and he fled the scene, running across the beach.
“Nothing was stolen.”
The man was described as white, in his 30s, wearing a red vest, blue jeans and a straw hat.
Adam Harding of Phoenix Events (East), the security firm patrolling the site, said it was likely there were more people involved in the break-in, given the weight of the heavy fencing.
He added the man was shouting as he ran off.
Wrecking teams moved in on the Golden Mile site earlier this year and the iconic centre has now been flattened.
Work on a new £26m complex with water flumes is due to start this summer.
Anyone with information which could help police should contact officers in Great Yarmouth on 101 quoting crime reference 36/39197/20.
