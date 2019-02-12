Have you seen this man, who is wanted in the Great Yarmouth area?
PUBLISHED: 13:51 13 February 2019
A 31-year-old man is wanted in the Great Yarmouth area on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
Nicholas Holley is described as being white, approximately 6ft 1 tall, of a slim build with blue eyes and speaks with a London accent.
He also has a tasmanian devil tattoo on his left shoulder.
It is believed he could be in the Great Yarmouth area, but is also known to have connections in Ipswich, Essex and Northamptonshire.
Anyone who may have seen Nicholas, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.