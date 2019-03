Man wanted back in prison was hiding under bed

A man wanted back in prison was hiding under his bed before being arrested by police in Great Yarmouth.

Team 3 have arrested, 2 Drink drivers overnight 1 who was brought to our attention by CCTV. Along with a male who was wanted on recall who thought he could hide under his bed. #fatal4 #NonefortheRoad #85 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) March 21, 2019

He was arrested on Wednesday (March 20), police said.

On the same night officers also arrested two people for drink-driving.

CCTV had helped police catch one of them.