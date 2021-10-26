News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man who died after a medical episode in Hopton identified

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:52 PM October 26, 2021   
The man died after suffering a medical while riding a bike in Hopton, near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A man who died after suffering a medical episode in Hopton has been identified following a public appeal.

The man was discovered shortly before 10.15am on Sidegate Road, in Hopton near Great Yarmouth, after it is believed he suffered a medical episode while riding a bike.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene, and the man was taken to the James Paget University Hospital.

He was then transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he died at approximately 1.20pm.

Initial attempts to identify the victim were unsuccessful, however information received as a result of a public appeal on Monday, October 25, led officers to identify the man.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.

