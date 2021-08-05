Free 'interview haircuts' for jobseekers in coastal town
- Credit: Travis Manning
A hairdresser in Great Yarmouth is offering free "job interview" haircuts to people who are currently unemployed.
The Community Kindness Scheme is a new incentive launched by Manning’s Hair Consultants which offers a free haircut to jobseekers preparing for an interview.
Travis Manning, owner of Manning's Hair Consultants on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth, launched the scheme as he had "seen firsthand" the impact the pandemic had on unemployment.
"My wife lost her job three times during the last 16 months," Mr Manning said.
"And with unemployment figures being so high, I wanted to do what I could to help local people get themselves back into work."
You may also want to watch:
Proof of an upcoming interview within seven days of the haircut and quoting the Community Kindness Scheme when booking an appointment is essential.
To make an appointment, call the salon on 01493 855822, direct message via its Facebook or Instagram page or pop into the salon.
