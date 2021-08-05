News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Free 'interview haircuts' for jobseekers in coastal town

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:07 AM August 5, 2021    Updated: 11:06 AM August 5, 2021
Travis Manning cutting a man's hair.

Free haircuts are available for jobseekers at Manning's Hair Consultants in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Travis Manning

A hairdresser in Great Yarmouth is offering free "job interview" haircuts to people who are currently unemployed.

The Community Kindness Scheme is a new incentive launched by Manning’s Hair Consultants which offers a free haircut to jobseekers preparing for an interview.

Exterior of Manning's Hair Consultants.

Manning’s Hair Consultants is located on 23 Church Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1NE - Credit: Travis Manning

Travis Manning, owner of Manning's Hair Consultants on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth, launched the scheme as he had "seen firsthand" the impact the pandemic had on unemployment.

"My wife lost her job three times during the last 16 months," Mr Manning said.

"And with unemployment figures being so high, I wanted to do what I could to help local people get themselves back into work."

Travis and Georgia Manning

Travis and Georgia Manning. - Credit: Travis Manning

You may also want to watch:

Proof of an upcoming interview within seven days of the haircut and quoting the Community Kindness Scheme when booking an appointment is essential.

To make an appointment, call the salon on 01493 855822, direct message via its Facebook or Instagram page or pop into the salon.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weekly fireworks making 'spectacular' return to seafront
  2. 2 Appeal to find missing man from Gorleston
  3. 3 TV presenter Stephen Mulhern spotted filming pop-up game show in Yarmouth
  1. 4 Bid for grocery store in end-of-terrace house
  2. 5 Drone images show devastation caused by holiday centre fire
  3. 6 Missing man from Gorleston found
  4. 7 Yarmouth police officer admits seven child porn offences
  5. 8 Three taken to hospital after eight crews battle holiday park blaze
  6. 9 Traders look back on devastating Great Yarmouth fire
  7. 10 Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Millie and Jack, two twenty-somethings.

The Empire Strikes Back - our review of the new indoor food market

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their “much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother"

Norfolk Live

Police searching for Patricia Holland believe her to be dead

Reece Hanson and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham.

Norfolk Live

Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Regent Road Great Yarmouth on Freedom Day

Covid on the coast: Record high for July but case numbers dipping

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus