Woman whose house was bombed in the war celebrates 100th birthday
- Credit: Submitted
A woman whose house was bombed during the Second World War has celebrated her 100th birthday with a letter from the Queen.
On May 30, 1942, Margery Hammond was returning from Bedford, where she was working in a munitions factory, to her home in Great Yarmouth.
She was sitting in Norwich railway station, waiting for a train, while the horizon flashed and boomed with the spotlights and fires of an air raid.
When she arrived in Yarmouth, she was greeted at the station by her mother and father, as well as an air-raid steward, who told her that her house, on Albany Road in Southtown, had been bombed and her pregnant sister-in-law had been killed.
Almost 21 years earlier, Margery was born on Ferry Lane before attending Edward Worlledge Primary School.
Her first job was at Hills restaurant but she was sacked after being found eating fish in the cellar.
Later, she worked at an aquarium but had to leave when she contracted quinsy and diphtheria from handling dirty money.
Most Read
- 1 Great Yarmouth bakery forced to close after it was 'condemned dangerous'
- 2 Testing ramped up after 'extreme rise' in Covid cases in coastal areas
- 3 Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach
- 4 'Curiouser and curiouser' - Mystery white rabbit graffiti appears on coast
- 5 Parking ban outside town centre church looks set to be reversed
- 6 Five hundred arrests help Great Yarmouth's war on drugs
- 7 Dismay at appeal ruling on homes bid for site of former registry office
- 8 Man suffers injuries after road rage assault near retail park
- 9 'Do your bit to slow spread' - plea as Covid hospital admissions remain low
- 10 Retired electrician who died in fire at home is named
In 1943, she married Jack Millican, who worked in a grocery shop and during the war served with the RAF in Africa.
Their first child was born in 1944 and Ms Millican moved to a prefab on Oak Road in Gorleston.
In 1946, after giving birth to another daughter, they were one of the first families to move to the new Magdalen Estate. Her granddaughter Julie Green said it was place she "absolutely loved".
The family had two more boys, while Ms Millican worked as a dinner lady at Peterhouse Primary school.
She now lives in her own house in Gorleston.
When she was 76, Ms Millican went to a Mavericks concert and danced in the aisles and at 80 years old she went for a flight over Norwich.
Ms Green said: "Whatever happens, whatever she does, her favourite saying is, 'I'm so privileged'."
Her family had originally planned to have a celebratory gathering on Thursday (July 22), but rising Covid infections across the borough and people needing to isolate postponed those plans.
Instead, various family members have been visiting her over the last few days.