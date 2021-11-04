Council still looking for £26m leisure centre operator

Paralympian swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate pictured at the Phoenix pool and Gym in Bradwell in 2016. - Credit: Archant

A process to appoint a new operator for two leisure centres in the borough of Great Yarmouth is still ongoing.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is looking for an organisation to run the Marina Centre when it opens next summer on Yarmouth's seafront following a major re-build and the Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell.

Before it was demolished the Marina Centre had been operated by the Sentinel Leisure Trust charity, which also will keep running the Bradwell pool and gym until next year.

Both sites are owned by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which is now engaged in the process of finding a new operator for both sites.

The council says the Sentinel Leisure Trust will keep running the Bradwell centre until the end of January as the leisure facility procurement process continues.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The council is in the process of appointing an operator to run both the new Marina Centre and the Phoenix Pool and Gym with a view to ensuring best value is achieved in the provision of significant health outcomes for the borough’s communities and visitors.

"The procurement process is currently ongoing and we will be able to share further information once an appointment is confirmed in due course.

"In the meantime, Sentinel Leisure Trust will continue running the Phoenix Pool and Gym until January 15, 2022.”

In October the Sentinel Leisure Trust had sent an email to gym users in which is said it had decided to pull out of the procurement process.

The £26m Marina Centre revamp project is well under way.

It will open next summer and will have a 25-metre swimming pool and learner pool, a four-court sports hall, fitness studios and spin studios, a 100-station gym, indoor climbing zone and a café.

The Sentinel Leisure Trust also operates Fitness 2000, Nirvana, Broadland Health & Fitness, Adventure Island Play Park, Raw Fitness and Barnards Soccer Centre.

In its email last month it said that members can now use the gym and pool at Caldecott Hall Country Club in Fritton which will be included in all multi-site memberships.

