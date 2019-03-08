Financial snag will not put £26m Marina Centre revamp in jeopardy, council leader insists

A multi-million pound revamp of a Great Yarmouth leisure centre is not in jeopardy - despite the project hitting a financial snag.

This is the pledge of the leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, after fears were raised that the project may never get off the ground.

In the final meeting of the borough council before the May election, members had been scheduled to discuss the next phase of planning for the £26m overhaul of the Marina Centre on the Yarmouth seafront.

The proposed vision for the centre will see it demolished and replaced with a new complex complete with water slides, gym facilities and a climbing wall.

However, the item was pulled from the agenda after the project hit what leader Graham Plant described as “financial issues” around its cost.

The delay to the item prompted concerns from Labour councillor Tony Wright, who was keen for an update on the scheme.

He said: “At what stage will we see the Marina Centre discussed in this council chamber again? None of us want to see it turning into the next Winter Gardens.

“I accept these things can happen but the Marina Centre is of a significant interest to the public and it has taken us a number of years to get to the point we are at now.”

However Mr Plant said: “Until now everything has been on schedule but we now have a financial issue but we are working towards finding a resolution.”

Fellow Conservative councillor Carl Smith added that it was hoped the matter would be resolved and the project discussed at either an extraordinary council meeting next month or later in the summer.

Following the meeting, Mr Plant said he could not elaborate further on what the issues were, but insisted they will not put the project in any jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the council leader also said progress was being made on finding an investor for the Winter Gardens, which has been out of use for several years.

He said: “We are looking at potential investors for the Winter Gardens and we hope we will have somebody getting involved with it soon - there are interested parties.

“We want to make sure we have proper uses and finances in place for both projects.”