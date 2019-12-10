Search

Seafront leisure centre 'prepared for demolition'

PUBLISHED: 14:12 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 10 December 2019

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz Coates

It has dominated the seafront for some 40 years but a radical change is looming as the decade comes to an end.

The stripping back of Great Yarmouth's landmark Marina Centre is in full swing, with the pool emptied and utilities switched off.

Planning permission for a new £26m complex has been agreed and Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which is behind the scheme, says everything is going to plan.

A spokesman said a schedule for the wrecking ball would be agreed once a contractor for demolition had been appointed, but that people would see big changes this winter and that progress would be swift.

Meanwhile winds were whipping round the locked landmark, its familiar concertina-shaped footprint set to be a thing of the past.

Inside, the pool has been emptied, the toddler slide sitting high and dry in what was once an oasis of fun.

The council is keen to stress the break in service will be worth it once the new centre opens in 2021.

The smaller building is said to make the best of its seaside location, rather than blocking off the beach - one of the town's best assets.

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz CoatesGreat Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz Coates

While many have applauded the new design there has been upset over the loss of a dedicated roller skating rink and multiple bowling rinks - both of which were well supported.

