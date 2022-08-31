News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Wheelchair racing star Tanni Grey-Thompson to open £26m leisure centre

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:40 PM August 31, 2022
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson will officially open the Marina Centre - Credit: Archant

The official opening of a £26m Great Yarmouth leisure centre will feature a national sporting hero and a parade celebrating diversity.

On Saturday the Marina Centre is to be officially opened by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, a Paralympic medal-winning wheelchair racer.

Before Baroness Grey-Thompson unveils a plaque at the centre a parade celebrating diversity will been held along the seafront.

Wheelchair athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson displays her four track gold medals as she arrived at Heathro

A flashback to Tanni Grey-Thompson showing off her medal haul from the Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia - Credit: PA

The Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride march will set off along the seafront from the Carlton Hotel from 11am and will make its way to the Marina Centre.

Saturday's parade will see Great Yarmouth-born drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash and pride organiser Kyle Hussey carry a specially-commissioned Marina Centre torch to the centre.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash has been announced for Wide Skies and Butterflies Fest

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash is set to perform in their home-town of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Supplied

They will hand it over to torch designer East Norfolk Sixth Form College student Ednilson Dos Reis, whose artwork won a competition for local young people.

The official opening ceremony will then be held from about 11.10am.

The Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront.

Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre on the Golden Mile. - Credit: Danielle Booden

During the visit Baroness Grey-Thompson will also meet community sports groups and local sporting heroes, including Great Yarmouth Paralympian swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate who will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her gold medal win at the London 2012 games.

Jessica-Jane Applegate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jessica-Jane Applegate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The official opening is part of a Marina Centre gala weekend event.

Across Saturday and Sunday, the people will be able to try out a selection of different sports within the new facility, and explore what it has to offer.

There will also be free live music and entertainment on both days on the beachfront performance area.

The centre has replaced the previous 1980s-built Marina Centre and is owned by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and operated by Freedom Leisure.

Sheila Oxtoby in the pool at the new Marine Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Borough council chief executive Sheila Oxtoby in the pool at the new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Borough council leader Carl Smith said: "We want the Marina Centre to be a place for everyone, whatever their level of sporting experience and confidence, and so it is fitting that our big celebration of its opening coincides with Pride, which is all about being yourself.

"It looks set to be a great weekend so I would encourage everyone to come and enjoy the spectacle of the parade and the celebration of sport on the seafront."

The Marina Centre offers a six-lane swimming pool, learner pool and leisure water with flumes, a 120-station gym, four court sports hall, a 10m indoor climbing zone and three studios.

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride event

People wanting to take part in Saturday's pride parade are asked to meet by the Carlton Hotel on the seafront at 10.30am.

As well as the pride parade through the town, Saturday will see a street party entertainment zone open up on Stonecutters Way with stalls, performers on stage and bar and food outlets from 12pm to 8pm. 

The headline act in the zone is Bimini Bon Boulash.

Other acts in the Great Yarmouth entertainment zone include Mrs C, Princey Jay, MSK, Bigg Taystee, Will Power, Pfizer Manelli, Maximo, Tori Mckew, Macie Nayah and Miss Tish Ewe.

Tickets are available for the entertainment zone, with organisers saying the £2.50 admission fee has been made possible thanks to sponsors.

Entrance by ticket only.

To book tickets search for Great Yarmouth & Waveney Pride on Facebook.
 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
